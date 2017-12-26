Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal 2017 In Review

Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal was a top 17 story of March 2017: (Radio.com) In December 2015, Azealia Banks was charged with misdemeanor assault and attempted assault for allegedly punching and biting a nightclub security guard's breast. Now, as a part of a plea deal, Banks is heading to anger management.
Jury selection for the case was to have begun on Wednesday, March 15. Before that could happen, Banks' entertainment attorney John Vafa worked with Banks' New York court-appointed counselor to settle a plea bargain, reports Pitchfork.
"After conferring and working with Ms. Banks' New York criminal attorney, we were able to negotiate and accept a plea deal," Vafta said. "Ms. Banks will participate in the ordered courses by the district attorney and the judge for 26 weeks." Read more here.