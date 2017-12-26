Chris Brown Reacted To Addiction and Anger Issues Report 2017 In Review

"Y'all gotta stop with this 'angry' s-, going through drugs and all this other s-" he said. "I'm tired of reading about some s- soon as I've got something popping. Soon as I want to promote a tour, a party, a f-ing album, anything, y'all bring up something."He took the camera outside his residence to show off his many cars. "I'm not hurting out here," he added.

In a second video, Brown accused other rappers of spending too much time and money making their studios into "time capsules." He shared, "My weed and my work. That's all I need." Watch the clips here.