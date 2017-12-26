David Lee Roth Helps Former Van Halen Star Following Tragedy 2017 In Review

David Lee Roth Helps Former Van Halen Star Following Tragedy was a top 17 story of May 2017: Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth reportedly made a sizable donation to his former bandmate Michael Anthony's charity walk, which the bass player announced following the tragic death of his infant grandson Rex.
Anthony announced late last month that he would be taking part in the Walk L.A. event on June 17th to raise money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which treated his infant grandson.
The bassist shared the story of his tragic loss to encourage fans to help fund donations for the walk with an eye towards raising money for the cause and his former bandmate Roth donated $10,000, according to the Van Halen News Desk. Read more here.