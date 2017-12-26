antiMusic Logo
Ed Sheeran Says He Hit Justin Bieber In The Face With A Golf Club 2017 In Review
12-26-2017
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Says He Hit Justin Bieber In The Face With A Golf Club was a top 17 story of March 2017: (Radio.com) Ed Sheeran recalled a time when he hit Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club while the two were both visiting Japan. Sheeran made the revelation in a new interview with The Guardian.

"We were in Japan," Sheeran remembers. "We'd been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered. Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, 'F-, I need to aim this properly,' and I swung."

"And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap?" Sheeran mused. "But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one, and saw his security guard looking at me like [he was horrified]." Read more here.

