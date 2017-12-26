Metal Band Cradle of Filth Slam Rapper Kanye West 2017 In Review

Metal Band Cradle of Filth Slam Rapper Kanye West was a top 17 story of March 2017: (Radio.com) Kanye West was recently photographed wearing a Cradle of Filth t-shirt, and the extreme metal band reacted to the photograph on social media and took swipe at the controversial rapper.
On their official Facebook page, the rockers shared a photo of West in the Filth merchandise with the caption: "Kanye West. Cradle Of Filth fan. Fortunately not a collaborator."
See the photograph of the golden haired Kanye donning the Cradle Of Filth t-shirt that sparked the band's backlash, along with the group's negative reaction to the rapper's fashion choice here.