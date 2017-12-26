Ozzy Osbourne Reunited With Zakk Wylde 2017 In Review

The legendary Black Sabbath frontman will be backed by Wylde at his upcoming shows as well as bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboard player Adam Wakeman.

Ozzy has announced the initial run of dates this year which are so far comprised of music festival appearances. He also revealed that he is working on a new studio album that he expects to release next year.

The guitarist who Zakk is replacing, Gus G, is supportive of the move. He says, "It's been an honor & a privilege playing by your side since 2009. Nothing but great times & an experience of a lifetime. To Ozzy & Sharon - thanks for everything, love ya! To Blasko, Adam & Tommy - been a pleasure rocking with you! As a fan, it's great to see Ozzy & Zakk back together. It's been long overdue. Last but not least - thanks to all the fans that showed love & support all these years, see you out there soon! Ozzy rules!" Read more here.