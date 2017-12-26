Promoter Charged Over Fight With Fetty Wap's Crew 2017 In Review

The shooting took place outside a 24-hour deli in Fetty Wap's hometown, Paterson, New Jersey early Sunday, reports the Paterson Times. Police charged Raheem Thomas with assault and weapons offenses after it was determined that he hit a man in the head and face with a gun he was not permitted to carry. He was not charged with shooting anybody.

Thomas is the CEO and owner of the hip-hop promotion company Muscle Team Entertainment. This weekend, Thomas' Instagram account depicted a photo of a masked man wearing what looks like Fetty Wap's 1738 pendant, which was reportedly stolen. The rapper's crew is called Remy Boyz 1738, in tribute to the Remy Martin 1738 cognac brand.

Along with the photo, Thomas posted, "Just to set the record straight, I personally didn't take (Fetty Wap's) chain." Read more here.