Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell's Death Ruled A Suicide 2017 In Review

The Detroit Free Press reports The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the news less than 24 hours after the singer's body was discovered on the floor of the bathroom in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit.

"The Medical Examiner has completed the autopsy on 52-year-old Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden musician who died last night in Detroit," the office said in a statement this afternoon. "The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time."

Cornell performed with the Seattle band at The Fox Theatre as part of a recently-launched North American tour before returning to his hotel after the concert.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department revealed the singer was found after his wife called a family friend and asked him to check on Cornell; the friend forced himself into the room and made the discovery before calling 911 at approximately midnight. Read more here.