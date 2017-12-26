Zayn Malik No Longer Had Anxiety Since Leaving One Direction 2017 In Review

Zayn Malik No Longer Had Anxiety Since Leaving One Direction was a top 17 story of March 2017: (Radio.com) In 2016, Zayn Malik opened up about his struggle with anxiety as he spun away from One Direction and launched his solo career. The tough time led to cancellations and reports that he suffered from an eating disorder.
In a new interview with Billboard, Malik gave an update and set the record straight about his relationship with eating. "It wasn't specifically an eating disorder," he said. 'It was a control thing. Every area of my life was so regimented and controlled, it was the one area where I could say, 'No, I'm not eating that.' Once I got over the control, the eating just came back into place, super naturally."
Then, Malik decided to choose his words more carefully. "Not super naturally!" he said. "Just really naturally. I came back to the UK and spent some time with my mum and got some TLC, and she cooked me food and I got back in touch, mentally, with a lot of the things I'd lost."
After taking some time for R&R, Zayn said he's feeling like himself again -- attributing his troubles to the experience in One Direction. "I now have no problem with anxiety," Malik said. "It was something I was dealing with in the band." Read more here.