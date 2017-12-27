Allman Brothers Reunion Ruled Out By Derek Trucks 2017 In Review

Allman Brothers Reunion Ruled Out By Derek Trucks was a top 17 story of June 2017: Allman Brothers' Derek Trucks has ruled out the idea of the surviving band members reuniting under their name in the wake of the death of Gregg Allman late last month, despite other band continue to perform without key members.
Trucks addressed the idea the remaining band members reuniting in an interview). He said, "You can't have an Allman Brothers gig without an Allman brother. I've heard people try to argue that you can, but I'm not buying it.
"If Duane's not there, Gregg certainly better be there. There are a few bands out there right now that are using names that maybe shouldn't be. That's another discussion." Read more here.