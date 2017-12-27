Bands Escape After Warped Tour Bus Burst Into Flames 2017 In Review

"Around 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning, we smelled smoke and woke up to our guitarist Tyler telling all of us to get out and there was a fire," Yves Mathieu-East, a crew member for Being As An Ocean, told St. Louis Today. 'We all rushed out. No shirt, no shoes. Everything went up in flames."

Band members lost laptops, passports, money and jewelry in the fire. Their instruments were stored in a trailer behind the bus and were unharmed by the fire. Both bands canceled a gig at the Tennessee State Fair to recuperate from the losses. Read more here.