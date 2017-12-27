Bands Escape After Warped Tour Bus Burst Into Flames 2017 In Review

Bands Escape After Warped Tour Bus Burst Into Flames was a top 17 story of June 2017: (Radio.com) As Being As An Ocean and Hundredth were traveling from Kansas to Nashville on the Warped Tour their bus burst into flames between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. Thirteen passengers (everyone on board) escaped the blaze and no injuries were reported.
"Around 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning, we smelled smoke and woke up to our guitarist Tyler telling all of us to get out and there was a fire," Yves Mathieu-East, a crew member for Being As An Ocean, told St. Louis Today. 'We all rushed out. No shirt, no shoes. Everything went up in flames."
Band members lost laptops, passports, money and jewelry in the fire. Their instruments were stored in a trailer behind the bus and were unharmed by the fire. Both bands canceled a gig at the Tennessee State Fair to recuperate from the losses. Read more here.