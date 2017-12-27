Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer 2017 In Review

The Tampa Police Department provided the following statement to Billboard regarding the incident: "During an after party event, Mr. Brown and his crew came into the club for a 'showing' for which he was paid.

"Mr. [Benny] Vines is a photographer for Club Aja. As he was taking photos, Vines reported Mr. Brown 'sucker punched' him for allegedly taking photos. By the time officers were contacted and arrived, Mr. Brown left the scene. Mr. Vines wishes to prosecute for a minor laceration to his lip. Medical attention was refused. Investigation continues." Read more here.