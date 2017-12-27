Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer 2017 In Review

Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer was a top 17 story of April 2017: (Radio.com) Chris Brown has been accused of punching a photographer during an incident at the Tampa nightclub AJA Channelside early on the morning of April 17th.
The Tampa Police Department provided the following statement to Billboard regarding the incident: "During an after party event, Mr. Brown and his crew came into the club for a 'showing' for which he was paid.
"Mr. [Benny] Vines is a photographer for Club Aja. As he was taking photos, Vines reported Mr. Brown 'sucker punched' him for allegedly taking photos. By the time officers were contacted and arrived, Mr. Brown left the scene. Mr. Vines wishes to prosecute for a minor laceration to his lip. Medical attention was refused. Investigation continues." Read more here.