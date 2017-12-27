Drake Declared The World's Most Popular Music Artist 2017 In Review

Drake Declared The World's Most Popular Music Artist was a top 17 story of April 2017: (Radio.com) Canadian rapper Drake has officially been named the "world's most popular recording artist" of 2016 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.
The distinction comes on the heels of Views and the success of "One Dance," which the organization named 2016's best-selling single. Views made the third-place spot for best-selling album.
Drake ranks just ahead of David Bowie, Coldplay, Adele and Justin Bieber--and the report has good news for the music industry, reports Pollstar. Last year, revenue from recorded music was up 5.9 percent compared to 2015, thanks to high-profile releases like Views and Adele's 25. This marks the fastest rate of growth since streaming and downloading became a thing 20 years ago. Read more here.