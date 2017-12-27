Ed Sheeran Settled $20 Million 'Photograph' Copyright Lawsuit 2017 In Review

Ed Sheeran Settled $20 Million 'Photograph' Copyright Lawsuit was a top 17 story of April 2017: (Radio.com) Ed Sheeran and songwriters Thomas Leonard and Martin Harrington have reached a deal in a $20 million copyright lawsuit over the singer's song "Photograph."
Leonard and Harrington claim Sheeran copied "Amazing," a song they wrote that was released in 2012 by X Factor winner Matt Cardle. The songwriters accused Sheeran of 'unabashedly taking credit" and copying "Photograph" 'note-for-note" from their song "Amazing."
According to The Guardian, the case was dismissed by an order signed by judge James Selna at a California court on Monday after an agreement was reached. The amount of the settlement was not disclosed. Read more and listen to both songs here.