Ed Sheeran Settled $20 Million 'Photograph' Copyright Lawsuit 2017 In Review

Leonard and Harrington claim Sheeran copied "Amazing," a song they wrote that was released in 2012 by X Factor winner Matt Cardle. The songwriters accused Sheeran of 'unabashedly taking credit" and copying "Photograph" 'note-for-note" from their song "Amazing."

According to The Guardian, the case was dismissed by an order signed by judge James Selna at a California court on Monday after an agreement was reached. The amount of the settlement was not disclosed. Read more and listen to both songs here.