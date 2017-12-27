Every Song On Kendrick Lamar Album Charts On Billboard Hot 100 2017 In Review

Every Song On Kendrick Lamar Album Charts On Billboard Hot 100 was a top 17 story of April 2017: (Radio.com) Every song on Kendrick Lamar's new album DAMN. charted on this week's Billboard Hot 100 Chart, a feat also achieved by The Weeknd's Starboy and Drake's More Life.
Drake charted all 22 songs from More Life in addition to two more -- breaking the record for most singles charted at once by a Hot 100 artist. Still, Kendrick managed a clean sweep (and won the chart's top spot).
"Humble" debuted at number one and "DNA" is not far behind at number four. The other songs include 'Loyalty" (14), 'Element" (16), 'Love" (18), 'Yah" (32), 'XXX" (33), 'Feel" (35), 'Pride" (37), 'Lust" (42), 'Fear" (50), 'Blood" (54), 'God" (58) and 'Duckworth" (63). Read more here.