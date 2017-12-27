Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Tour 2017 In Review

During the band's concert in Tilburg, Holland on Monday night (June 12) Moody reportedly missed the first songs of the performance and then later told the audience, "This is my last show with Five Finger Death Punch."

The band's statement cites Moody's 'struggles with substance abuse' as the reason for replacing him. The singer had this to say, "I am embarrassed and ashamed to admit that I have fallen off the wagon again. I was on shaky ground prior to our performance in Tilburg, and although a lot of the events of that show were out of my control, the shame of not delivering pushed me over the edge. " Read more here.