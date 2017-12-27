Ghost Surprise Fans With New Documentary The Devil's Hands

The band announced the release of the video on social media (via one of their 'Message from The Clergy' posts) saying, "We wish to inform you that this Xmas the masses will have access to view the tour doc that has only been seen by a chosen few last year."

The fifteen-minute video can be streamed here and documents the behind-the-scenes action during the band's Popestar tour of 2016-2017. While none of the band members feature in the video, the story is told through sound engineers, instrument techs, lighting techs, fans and some very unusual costumed characters that are part of Ghost shows here.