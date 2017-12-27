Gorillaz Play New Album In Full At First U.S. Show In 7 Years 2017 In Review

For the encore, the band played 'Last Living Soul" and 'Kids With Guns" before closing with the 2001 classic, "Clint Eastwood." Collaborators Peven Everett, Posdnuos of De La Soul, Jamie Principle and Kali Uchis appeared onstage through the concert.

During "Clint Eastwood," Damon Albarn invited a fan onstage to rap Del The Funky Homosapien's part on "Clint Eastwood, but the lady said she was "tripping balls" and overcome with stage fright. Albarn let her "hang out," anyway.

The band's full U.S. tour kicks off July 8 in Chicago, after their Demon Dayz festival in the UK See footage from the historic NYC show here.