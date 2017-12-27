KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs 2017 In Review

"Two days ago I was with Ace, who's not in the band - he used to be in the band three different times - and we wrote two songs," Simmons recently told Minnesota's 92 KQRS. "He asked me to write for his next solo record. So I went over to his place, way out in the desert some place, and we wrote two things."

Frehley had previously invited the KISS bassist to participate in his 2016 all-star covers album, "Origins Vol. 1", but the pair failed to connect at the time. The project did feature a reunion with former KISS bandmate Paul Stanley, as well as guest appearances by Slash, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, John 5 and Lita Ford. Read more here.