KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs 2017 In Review
12-27-2017
(hennemusic) KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs was a top 17 story of June 2017: Ace Frehley has collaborated with Gene Simmons on new material for the former KISS guitarist's next solo album, the bassist revealed in a new radio interview.

"Two days ago I was with Ace, who's not in the band - he used to be in the band three different times - and we wrote two songs," Simmons recently told Minnesota's 92 KQRS. "He asked me to write for his next solo record. So I went over to his place, way out in the desert some place, and we wrote two things."

Frehley had previously invited the KISS bassist to participate in his 2016 all-star covers album, "Origins Vol. 1", but the pair failed to connect at the time. The project did feature a reunion with former KISS bandmate Paul Stanley, as well as guest appearances by Slash, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, John 5 and Lita Ford. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

