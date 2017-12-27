Phil Collins Postponed Comeback After Head Injury 2017 In Review

His official Facebook published the following statement on Thursday, "We unfortunately have to announce that Phil Collins' performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London will be postponed tonight (June 8) and tomorrow (June 9).

"Phil suffers from 'drop foot' as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk. He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours." Read more here.