Radiohead Stars Reveal Solo Release Plans

Jonny Greenwood's latest soundtrack, his score to Paul Thomas Anderson's new movie Phantom Thread, is coming soon. The soundtrack will be available digitally on January 12; the CD will be available February 9 and the vinyl will be available on April 21 to correspond with Record Store Day.

The Phantom Thread soundtrack includes 18 compositions by Greenwood and has been nominated for a Golden Globe. It was recorded in London with a 60-member string orchestra conducted by Robert Ziegler.

Meanwhile, Ed O'Brien has confirmed he's finally actively working on his debut solo album. Producers Flood and Catherine Marks are working on the record and O'Brien is recording with David Bowie drummer Omar Khaki, Michael Jackson bassist/songwriter Nathan East and The Invisible's Dave Okumu. HE recently told Esquire: "We've tracked some stuff and we have some backing tracks and I'm going back into the studio with Flood and Catherine to finish those tracks up and will start some new stuff in the new year. Yes, there are some tour dates being looked at for Radiohead next year. So, I'm very busy at the moment, I've got my head in this record." here.