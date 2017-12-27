Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee Streams New Christmas Song

(Radio.com) It looks like we have a new Christmas song to add to the list of modern favorites, and it's from Swae Lee who is one half of manic rap duo, Rae Sremmurd.
The rapper jumped on social media to share the surprisingly tender holiday song. Bare-chested and wearing a small fortune in jewelry around his neck, Swae Lee crooned the new tune in genuine and heartfelt fashion.
"I wrote y'all a Christmas Carol enjoy," he captioned the clip. "And merry Christmas." Fans response to the song have been overwhelmingly positive, with many calling for a full-blown studio version of the track in time for next Christmas. Watch the video here.