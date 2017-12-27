antiMusic Logo
Sammy Hagar Shares His Van Halen Reunion Vision 2017 In Review
12-27-2017
Van Halen

Sammy Hagar Shares His Van Halen Reunion Vision was a top 17 story of June 2017: Sammy Hagar continue to float his hopes for a Van Halen reunion that would include him and David Lee Roth and has now revealed how he envisions the shows would work with the two frontman sharing the spotlight.

The Red Rocker explains in a new interview with Rolling Stone his idea of how to stage the shows with both singers. "I'd say, 'Dave, you go out and play two songs, then walk off the stage. I walk out, I'll do two songs. I'll walk off, you do two songs.'

"Can you imagine the competition of that? Dave goes out and does 'Jump', and 'Ain't Talkin 'Bout Love'. I go out there and blow out something like 'Good Enough'. You gotta hit it hard, and you better be good. I would give my money to food banks if they would do the same. I would love to give the fans the greatest Van Halen show they could possibly have today. And then say, 'Okay, I still don't like you guys.'" Read more here.

