antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival 2017 In Review
12-27-2017
.
Tool

Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival was a top 17 story of June 2017: In an age where many entertainers shared their partisan political views from the stage, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan delivered quite a different message during the Governors Ball this weekend.

The band took the stage at the music festival on Sunday night (June 4th) which marked their first New York performance in a decade and Keenan called out what he believes is the real enemy in today's toxic political environment.

He told the crowd (according to Radio.com, "I've got some good news and I've got some bad news. I'm just gonna tell you both of them at the same time.

"Fox News, Huffington Post, the left, the right, Trump, Breitbart, Facebook - none of these things are your enemy. Your enemy is ignorance. That's the fight. If you disagree with that, this next song's for you." The band then performed the title track to their 1992 debut EP 'Opiate'."

advertisement

Tool Music, DVDs, Books and more

Tool T-shirts and Posters

More Tool News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival 2017 In Review

Tool Frontman Delivers Message To Entitled Snowflakes 2017 In Review

Tool's New Album 'Epic and Brutal' Says Tom Morello

Tool Album Will Be Out In 2018 Says Band Member

Tool, A Perfect Circle, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Festival Lineup

Math Teacher Uses Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' As Learning Tool

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Annoyed By Cellphones At Concerts

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Lilith Fair Request Was Rejected

Tool '90 Percent There' On Music For New Album

Tool Songs Get Literal Cover Treatment In New Online Video


More Stories for Tool

Tool Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Surviving Led Zeppelin Members Working On Special Anniversary Release- Ghost Surprise Fans With New Documentary The Devil's Hands- Whitesnake Release Video- more

David Lee Roth Helps Former Van Halen Star Following Tragedy- Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl- AC/DC's Brian Johnson And Robert Plant Jam- more

Lou Gramm Says More Shows With Foreigner Planned- Disturbed, Adrenaline Mob Supergroup Release Video- Panic! at the Disco Get Festive With 'Feels Like Christmas'- more

Page Too:
Lil Wayne Releases 'Dedication 6' Mixtape- George Michael's Family Christmas Message On Anniversary Of His Death- Eminem Releases 'Walk On Water' Music Video- more

Man Pretending To Be Justin Bieber Charged With Child Sex Crimes- Zayn Malik No Longer Had Anxiety Since Leaving One Direction- Demi Lovato Shared Topless Nap Photo- more

Lil Wayne Releases Jay-Z and 21 Savage Remixes- Kendrick Lamar Releases 'LOVE.' Music Video- Miranda Lambert Sings The Praises Of Sia's Christmas Album- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Surviving Led Zeppelin Members Working On Special Anniversary Release

Ghost Surprise Fans With New Documentary The Devil's Hands

Whitesnake Release Video For Deep Purple Classic Performance

Radiohead Stars Reveal Solo Release Plans

Discrepancies Release 'Rock The Show' Video

Sammy Hagar Shares His Van Halen Reunion Vision 2017 In Review

Guns N' Roses Begin Work On New Music 2017 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Had Online Feud With Other Member 2017 In Review

Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face 2017 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback's Chad Kroeger 2017 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Says Musicians Should Do It For Nothing 2017 In Review

Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival 2017 In Review

Phil Collins Postponed Comeback After Head Injury 2017 In Review

Rush Stars Receive Unusual Hometown Honor 2017 In Review

KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs 2017 In Review

Chris Cornell's Death Spotlights Drug Dangers Says Rock Legend 2017 In Review

 Page Too News Stories
Lil Wayne Releases 'Dedication 6' Mixtape

George Michael's Family Christmas Message On Anniversary Of His Death

Eminem Releases 'Walk On Water' Music Video

Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee Streams New Christmas Song

Luke Bryan Gives His Wife Kangaroos For Christmas

Every Song On Kendrick Lamar Album Charts On Billboard Hot 100 2017 In Review

Rihanna Sparks Controversy With Queen Elizabeth Photos 2017 In Review

Drake Declared The World's Most Popular Music Artist 2017 In Review

Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer 2017 In Review

Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His Solo Album 2017 In Review

Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease 2017 In Review

Kanye West's Mental Breakdown Subject of University Lecture 2017 In Review

Ryan Phillippe Will Never Let Katy Perry Out of His Basement 2017 In Review

Tyga's Run In With Police Captured On Video 2017 In Review

Ed Sheeran Settled $20 Million 'Photograph' Copyright Lawsuit 2017 In Review

Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album 2017 In Review

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.