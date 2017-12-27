Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival 2017 In Review

Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival was a top 17 story of June 2017: In an age where many entertainers shared their partisan political views from the stage, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan delivered quite a different message during the Governors Ball this weekend.
The band took the stage at the music festival on Sunday night (June 4th) which marked their first New York performance in a decade and Keenan called out what he believes is the real enemy in today's toxic political environment.
He told the crowd (according to Radio.com, "I've got some good news and I've got some bad news. I'm just gonna tell you both of them at the same time.
"Fox News, Huffington Post, the left, the right, Trump, Breitbart, Facebook - none of these things are your enemy. Your enemy is ignorance. That's the fight. If you disagree with that, this next song's for you." The band then performed the title track to their 1992 debut EP 'Opiate'."