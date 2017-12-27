antiMusic Logo
Whitesnake Release Video For Deep Purple Classic Performance
12-27-2017
.
Whitesnake

(Gibson) Whitesnake have released an official video for the 1974 Deep Purple classic, "Burn", as the latest preview to the forthcoming package, "The Purple Tour (Live)."

The tune was the title track to Deep Purple's eighth album, which served as the group's first project with David Coverdale and bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes; the set peaked at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to Gold status in the country for sales of 500,000 copies.

Due January 19, "The Purple Tour (Live)" delivers classic Whitesnake tracks alongside material from the band's tour in support of 2015's "The Purple Album", a project that saw Coverdale re-record classic songs from the Deep Purple Mark 3 and Mark 4 records he appeared on - including 1974's "Burn" and "Stormbringer", and 1975's "Come Taste The Band."

"The Purple Tour (Live)" will be available as CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray sets, as well as double-LP, single CD, and digital versions.

The double-disc collection also includes the new "Burn" video alongside footage of the concert mixed to 5.1 Surround Sound, plus band interviews, and a number of bonus performances not available on the CD or vinyl versions. Read more and watch the video here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

