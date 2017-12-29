antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

AC/DC Star Admits He Shot Himself In The Foot 2017 In Review
12-29-2017
.
AC/DC

AC/DC Star Admits He Shot Himself In The Foot was a top 17 story of July 2017: Longtime AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd appears to be in a much better place today following a few years of set backs including a heart attack and a house arrest following a conviction for drug offenses.

Rudd was arrested in late 2014 as AC/DC was preparing to launch a blockbuster world tour and ultimately was unable to take part in the trek after being sentenced to home detention. He suffered another setback last summer when he was forced to undergo emergency surgery following a heart attack.

The drummer recently spoke to Music Radar to promote his European tour supporting his solo album "Head Job" and addresses both his health problems and the issues that kept him from touring with AC/DC.

He said of his health, "I've never felt better. Since they fixed me up I've had a whole new lease on life." Rudd also accepted the blame for the legal issues that prevented him from touring with AC/DC. "I was just being a f***ing d***head. I shot myself in the foot. You make your own bed, mate. You make your own mistakes and you have to deal with them and that is what I have done. Hindsight is 20/20."

advertisement

AC/DC Music, DVDs, Books and more

AC/DC T-shirts and Posters

More AC/DC News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


AC/DC Star Admits He Shot Himself In The Foot 2017 In Review

Guns N' Roses And Angus Young Jam AC/DC Classics 2017 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson And Robert Plant Did Surprise Live Jam 2017 In Review

AC/DC Song Use In TV Ad Leads To Lawsuit 2017 In Review

AC/DC and Axl Rose Need To Record Album Says Original Singer 2017 In Review

AC/DC With Axl Rose Concert Leads To Fine 2017 In Review

Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd 2017 In Review

Angus Young Jams AC/DC Classics With Guns N' Roses 2017 In Review

Unusual AC/DC Cover Becomes Viral Hit 2017 In Review

2017 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Begins


More Stories for AC/DC

AC/DC Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Pearl Jam Reunited With Original Drummer For Christmas Single- Led Zeppelin Audition Recounted By Myles Kennedy- Chris Cornell's Family Shares Emotional Video- more

Surviving Led Zeppelin Members Working On Special Anniversary Release- Ghost Surprise Fans With New Documentary The Devil's Hands- Whitesnake Release Video- more

David Lee Roth Helps Former Van Halen Star Following Tragedy- Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl- AC/DC's Brian Johnson And Robert Plant Jam- more

Page Too:
Rihanna's Cousin Shot To Death On Day After Christmas- Cardi B Reveals Why She Almost Quit Rap- Migos Release 'Stir Fry' Video For NBA All-Star Game- Liam Payne- more

Lil Wayne Releases 'Dedication 6' Mixtape- George Michael's Family Christmas Message On Anniversary Of His Death- Eminem Releases 'Walk On Water' Music Video- more

Man Pretending To Be Justin Bieber Charged With Child Sex Crimes- Zayn Malik No Longer Had Anxiety Since Leaving One Direction- Demi Lovato Shared Topless Nap Photo- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Reunited With Original Drummer For Christmas Single

Led Zeppelin Audition Recounted By Myles Kennedy

New Bon Jovi and Moody Blues Members Included In Rock Hall

Chris Cornell's Family Shares Emotional Christmas Traditions Video

Trivium's Matt Heafy Releases Holiday-Themed Covers

AC/DC Star Admits He Shot Himself In The Foot 2017 In Review

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl At Concert 2017 In Review

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation 2017 In Review

Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West 2017 In Review

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again 2017 In Review

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates 2017 In Review

Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick 2017 In Review

Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online 2017 In Review

Hayley Williams Secretly Quit Paramore 2017 In Review

Foreigner Share Video Of Reunion Of Original Members 2017 In Review

Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star 2017 In Review

 Page Too News Stories
Rihanna's Cousin Shot To Death On Day After Christmas

Cardi B Reveals Why She Almost Quit Rap

Migos Release 'Stir Fry' Video For NBA All-Star Game

Liam Payne Shares Baby Picture In New Year Countdown

Jason Mraz Sings With Patients and Staff At Children's Hospital

Katy Perry Explains Taylor Swift Feud History 2017 In Review

Meek Mill Sued Over Fatal Shootings Following Concert 2017 In Review

Harry Styles Ambiguous About His Sexual Orientation 2017 In Review

Twenty One Pilots' Frontman Falls Off Piano During Show 2017 In Review

Carrie Underwood Does Surprise Duets With Luke Bryan 2017 In Review

Miley Cyrus Addresses Hip-Hop Comments Controversy 2017 In Review

Katy Perry Confirmed As Judge For 'American Idol' Reboot 2017 In Review

ASAP Rocky Robbed Of $1.5 Million In Jewelry 2017 In Review

Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning 2017 In Review

Willie Nelson Pokes Fun At Death Hoaxes With 'Still Not Dead' Video 2017 In Review

Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar On Outselling 'More Life' 2017 In Review

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.