Adrenaline Mob Member Killed In Traffic Accident On Tour 2017 In Review

The accident occurred on the side of the I-75 while the band's RV was pulled over fixing a flat tire, according to local media. Six people were reportedly also injured with three in critical condition at the UF Health Shands Hospital and North Florida Regional Medical Center.

The current condition of the other band members had not been revealed at press time. Zablidowsky's brother Zablidowsky's brother Paul confirmed the sad news about Dave's death via Facebook "As you can all imagine, my family and I are devastated by the horrific news of David's passing. A piece of our hearts has been taken from us today and we are figuring out how to deal with this as a family. Please give us time and space to mourn and we will keep you posted when we can. Thank you all for your kind thoughts and prayers." Read more here.