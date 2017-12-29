antiMusic Logo
Cardi B Reveals Why She Almost Quit Rap
12-29-2017
.
Cardi B

(Radio.com) Several years ago, Cardi B was best known as a regular cast member on the VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop--but her rap ambitions remained unfulfilled.

As Cardi wrote verses, cut tracks and tried to score collaborations, she encountered some major setbacks. In a new Instagram live video, Cardi tells a story about the time a bigger artist cut her from a song because she was "too small," making her consider leaving the hip-hop game altogether.

"I did a verse to somebody's song," Cardi said. "And other artists were on the song as well. I was so excited because I felt like my verse was so poppin'. Then, the artist told me that I couldn't be on the song anymore because one of the artists that was on the song felt like I was too small and they were too big for me to be on the same song with them."

Cardi turned to trusted business associates for a pep talk. "I was just fresh off Love & Hip-Hop and everything, and that s— broke my heart," Cardi said. "I felt so bad, because, like — couldn't really cheer me up. You know I was with my publicist, Patience, and I was with my managers and it almost teared me up so bad, I was like, 'I don't wanna do this s— anymore. I'm just gonna f— with this TV s—.' But my manager and my publicists, they was like, 'F— it. You just gotta keep on going.' And I did, and I did, and I did, and I'm here."

The rest is history: Shortly after, Cardi scored a number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Bodak Yellow" and now ranks among rap's most sought-after MCs. Watch Cardi recount her experience here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

