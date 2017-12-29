antiMusic Logo
Chris Cornell's Family Shares Emotional Christmas Traditions Video
12-29-2017
Chris Cornell

(Gibson) There's no time like the holidays to love and cherish your loved ones and this year, the family of the late Soundgarden/Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell did just that.

Vicky Cornell, the singer's wife, tweeted a three-minute video from 2014 - Chris Cornell tragically passed away this May - featuring footage of the singer discussing the holiday season with his son Christopher. The two talk about the Cornell family's Christmas traditions - putting up the tree, spending time in their house in Rome, Christmas lunches and snowboarding and skiing. The video then segues into a photo-montage featuring memories from the holiday season over the years.

Vicky Cornell posted the video (watch it here) with the message, "Sharing a special Christmas video that Chris made with C 3 years ago for school. While the holidays will never be the same again without Chris, we will always remember his boundless love. Happy Holidays & thank you all for your much needed love and support." Read more here.

