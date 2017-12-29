Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again 2017 In Review

Gillian says in a video interview published last month on Bild's YouTube Musik channel that he and Blackmore have "made our peace. I think pretty much we're in communication now. We've solved a lot of difficulties that were nothing to do with the direct relationship. Old management problems that were dividing us and things like that. Boring stuff, but important nonetheless within the group. So that's all been solved now. So there are message going back and forth, and I can sense goodwill much more than in the past."

But that does not appear to have opened the door to the band reuniting with the guitarist. The singer was asked about the possibility and said, "you know, when you get divorced, it's hard to go back. You must always respect and enjoy the memories and the nostalgia, but would you do it again? Probably not. No."