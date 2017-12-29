Jason Mraz Sings With Patients and Staff At Children's Hospital

Urena was a patient and resident at Blythedale Children's Hospital from late August 2015 until Christmas Eve 2015 after being diagnosed with a rare syndrome called Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). When he was starting his senior year of high school, Urena continued to go to Blythedale High School – Mt. Pleasant until April of 2016 as a day hospital out-patient.

GBS caused Urena to become paralyzed in the arms and legs. Unable to walk, change his own clothes, brush his own teeth, bathe, eat, or take care of basic necessities, Urena was devastated because, as he told 1010 WINS, "music is my life and I play, sing, and write music a lot."

"Blythedale means everything to me. I'll always consider it a second home. I felt so welcomed by all of the doctors, nurses, and therapists. They were so nice and helpful on my road to recovery."

"I was able to gain most of my strength and confidence back because of Blythedale, Urena explained. "And I'm forever grateful."