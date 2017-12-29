Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West 2017 In Review

Radio.com has these details: In one of the evening's most heartfelt moments, lead singer Arnel Pineda dedicated Journey's performance of "Lights" to the Perry. Perry fronted Journey through the band's most iconic eras and helped define the sound other lead vocalists have recreated.

Earlier this year, current members reunited with Perry for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. In addition to the dedication, the band treated fans to some of their biggest hits including "Any Way You Want It" to "Don't Stop Believing." Watch the tribute performance here.