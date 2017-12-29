Katy Perry Confirmed As Judge For 'American Idol' Reboot 2017 In Review

Katy Perry Confirmed As Judge For 'American Idol' Reboot was a top 17 story of May 2017: Katy Perry has confirmed she will be joining the reboot of the singing competition show "American Idol" as a judge when the show returns next year on ABC.
The pop star broke the news to fans with the following statement, "I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories.
"I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough - from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."