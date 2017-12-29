Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl At Concert 2017 In Review

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl At Concert was a top 17 story of July 2017: Metallica's Lars Ulrich was briefly replaced on stage during their recent show in Detroit, but it wasn't big name music star making a guest appearance. It was a little girl that the band calls their "honorary Fifth Member," according Radio.com
Metallica are currently on their world tour in support their latest album, Hardwired to Self-Destruct. During their show at Comerica Park last week, the rockers welcomed a small girl named Kendalynn onstage.
As a young metal fan, they let her perch behind Lars Ulrich's drum kit and play around a bit for the crowd. While they didn't let her stay for long, she did look adorable in her oversized, noise-cancelling headphones.
The band posted the encounter on Twitter, referring to the girl as their "honorary fifth member." Check out the video here.