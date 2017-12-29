New Bon Jovi and Moody Blues Members Included In Rock Hall

But, following petitioning from some in the Rock Hall committee, both Laine and McDonald are set to be inducted into the Hall next year. "Once the Inductees were determined, the members of the Nominating Committee reviewed the list of artists and made the decision to add Denny Laine of the Moody Blues and Hugh McDonald of Bon Jovi to acknowledge their significant contributions," the Rock Hall wrote on Twitter.

Laine was a founding member of the Moody Blues in 1964, but he left the band after the release of their 1965 debut album, The Magnificent Moodies. His voice can be heard many of that debut album's tracks.

"Obviously, I'm very pleased I'm going to be in there," Laine told Billboard regarding being at the upcoming induction. "It's an honor. I think I'm at least a little part of their story, so I feel very content, really, that it's all come full circle now." Read more here.