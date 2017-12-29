antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Randy Rhoads Guitar Secret Revealed By Blizzard Producer 2017 In Review
12-29-2017
.
Randy Rhoads

Randy Rhoads Guitar Secret Revealed By Blizzard Producer was a top 17 story of July 2017: A reportedly little known recording secret of late Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads has been revealed by "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman" producer Max Norman.

Norman shared the secret during an interview with DJ Eddie Trunk (via Gibson, "When Randy did his actual solos - once we've got one - and we did a few punches maybe or he would get one all the way through - then he'd say, 'OK, let's double it!' I would be like, 'Are you sure about that? Some of these solos are pretty complex.'

"'Yeah, I got it, I got it!' So we would double it, and I'm already trying to think what I'm gonna tell Ozzy. [imitates Ozzy's voice*] 'We ain't got the f***ing tracks!' So anyway, we doubled it, and then Randy goes, 'OK, let's triple it!' And I'm like, Oh man, I'm gonna get into a lot of trouble...

"It's like doubling a vocal - it's always better if the guy just doubles the vocal. We had the same thing with Ozzy, everything that Ozzy did was doubled. All his lead vocals were doubled. All of Randy's solos were tripled, on both records."

advertisement

Randy Rhoads Music, DVDs, Books and more

Randy Rhoads T-shirts and Posters

More Randy Rhoads News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Randy Rhoads Guitar Secret Revealed By Blizzard Producer 2017 In Review

Tom Morello Named Son After Randy Rhoads

Randy Rhoads Guitar Secret Revealed By Blizzard Producer

Randy Rhoads Remembered Shows Announced

Dio, Lemmy and Randy Rhoads Lead Metal Hall Inductees

Randy Rhoads' Mother Delores Dead At 95

Ozzy Osbourne Talks Randy Rhoads In Animated Interview

Marq Torien On Short Stint With Ozzy Following Randy Rhoads' Death

Controversial Ozzy Osbourne Move Even Questioned By Bandmate

Quiet Riot's Banali Almost Joined Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard Of Ozz


More Stories for Randy Rhoads

Randy Rhoads Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Pearl Jam Reunited With Original Drummer For Christmas Single- Led Zeppelin Audition Recounted By Myles Kennedy- Chris Cornell's Family Shares Emotional Video- more

Surviving Led Zeppelin Members Working On Special Anniversary Release- Ghost Surprise Fans With New Documentary The Devil's Hands- Whitesnake Release Video- more

David Lee Roth Helps Former Van Halen Star Following Tragedy- Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Record With Dave Grohl- AC/DC's Brian Johnson And Robert Plant Jam- more

Page Too:
Rihanna's Cousin Shot To Death On Day After Christmas- Cardi B Reveals Why She Almost Quit Rap- Migos Release 'Stir Fry' Video For NBA All-Star Game- Liam Payne- more

Lil Wayne Releases 'Dedication 6' Mixtape- George Michael's Family Christmas Message On Anniversary Of His Death- Eminem Releases 'Walk On Water' Music Video- more

Man Pretending To Be Justin Bieber Charged With Child Sex Crimes- Zayn Malik No Longer Had Anxiety Since Leaving One Direction- Demi Lovato Shared Topless Nap Photo- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Reunited With Original Drummer For Christmas Single

Led Zeppelin Audition Recounted By Myles Kennedy

New Bon Jovi and Moody Blues Members Included In Rock Hall

Chris Cornell's Family Shares Emotional Christmas Traditions Video

Trivium's Matt Heafy Releases Holiday-Themed Covers

AC/DC Star Admits He Shot Himself In The Foot 2017 In Review

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl At Concert 2017 In Review

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation 2017 In Review

Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West 2017 In Review

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again 2017 In Review

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates 2017 In Review

Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick 2017 In Review

Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online 2017 In Review

Hayley Williams Secretly Quit Paramore 2017 In Review

Foreigner Share Video Of Reunion Of Original Members 2017 In Review

Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star 2017 In Review

 Page Too News Stories
Rihanna's Cousin Shot To Death On Day After Christmas

Cardi B Reveals Why She Almost Quit Rap

Migos Release 'Stir Fry' Video For NBA All-Star Game

Liam Payne Shares Baby Picture In New Year Countdown

Jason Mraz Sings With Patients and Staff At Children's Hospital

Katy Perry Explains Taylor Swift Feud History 2017 In Review

Meek Mill Sued Over Fatal Shootings Following Concert 2017 In Review

Harry Styles Ambiguous About His Sexual Orientation 2017 In Review

Twenty One Pilots' Frontman Falls Off Piano During Show 2017 In Review

Carrie Underwood Does Surprise Duets With Luke Bryan 2017 In Review

Miley Cyrus Addresses Hip-Hop Comments Controversy 2017 In Review

Katy Perry Confirmed As Judge For 'American Idol' Reboot 2017 In Review

ASAP Rocky Robbed Of $1.5 Million In Jewelry 2017 In Review

Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning 2017 In Review

Willie Nelson Pokes Fun At Death Hoaxes With 'Still Not Dead' Video 2017 In Review

Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar On Outselling 'More Life' 2017 In Review

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.