Randy Rhoads Guitar Secret Revealed By Blizzard Producer 2017 In Review

Norman shared the secret during an interview with DJ Eddie Trunk (via Gibson, "When Randy did his actual solos - once we've got one - and we did a few punches maybe or he would get one all the way through - then he'd say, 'OK, let's double it!' I would be like, 'Are you sure about that? Some of these solos are pretty complex.'

"'Yeah, I got it, I got it!' So we would double it, and I'm already trying to think what I'm gonna tell Ozzy. [imitates Ozzy's voice*] 'We ain't got the f***ing tracks!' So anyway, we doubled it, and then Randy goes, 'OK, let's triple it!' And I'm like, Oh man, I'm gonna get into a lot of trouble...

"It's like doubling a vocal - it's always better if the guy just doubles the vocal. We had the same thing with Ozzy, everything that Ozzy did was doubled. All his lead vocals were doubled. All of Randy's solos were tripled, on both records."