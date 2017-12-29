Trivium's Matt Heafy Releases Holiday-Themed Covers

Over the year, he's performed slow-burning, moving renditions of songs like Johnny Cash's 'Hurt', 'Can't Help Falling In Love', Soundgarden's 'Black Hole Sun', 'I Won't Back Down' by Tommy Petty as well as songs by contemporary modern rock acts like Linkin Park, Blink-182 and Opeth.

Over the last week, given the seasonal mood, Heafy worked in four covers of holiday-themed classics (watch them here). He started with a version of the Joni Mitchell Christmas folk song 'River,' from her classic Blue album, following it up with a rendition of Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters' version of the Hawaiian Christmas classic 'Mele Kalikimaka.' Heafy rounded up the Christmas week with a cover of Elvis Presley's 'Blue Christmas' and another of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' by Frank Sinatra. Read more here.