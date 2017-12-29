Willie Nelson Pokes Fun At Death Hoaxes With 'Still Not Dead' Video 2017 In Review

Willie Nelson Pokes Fun At Death Hoaxes With 'Still Not Dead' Video was a top 17 story of May 2017: Country music legend Willie Nelson had some fun with internet hoaxes that have declared his early demise with his brand new single and music video "Still Not Dead".
"Well I woke up still not dead again today. The internet said I had passed away. But if I died, I wasn't dead to stay," Nelson sings in the opening lines of the new single 'Still Not Dead."
In the video, Nelson wakes up from a deep slumber, puts on his "smoke weed everyday" Christmas sweater (apparently, a gift from Snoop Dogg) and surfs the internet to see that he has once again been reported dead.
The track is featured on Nelson's new album "God's Problem Child," which hit stores on Friday (April 28). Watch the hilarious video here.