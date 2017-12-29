Zayn Malik Faced Fan Backlash Over Charity Request 2017 In Review

Zayn Malik Faced Fan Backlash Over Charity Request was a top 17 story of May 2017: (Radio.com) Zayn Malik has been hit with a backlash from some fans after he asked for donations to aid his mother's best friend who is battling cancer. On April 28th, the former One Direction member posted a call to action on Twitter with a link to a GoFundMe page.
'This is my Mum's best friend," he wrote. 'Please help in any way possible." The GoFundMe page explains that the money will go towards life-saving cancer treatment for a woman named Ayesha Daniels.
The page is asking to raise £120,000 (approximately $154,900). Now, some of Malik's fans are lashing out at the singer, asking why he can't donate the money himself.
"You're the one with millions. YOU help," wrote one fan. Read the other comments here.