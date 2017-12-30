Ace Frehley To Rock KISS Era Classic At NHL Winter Classic

The track from Frehley's 1978 solo release is played at Citi Field following every home win by the New York Mets. The Goo Goo Dolls will take the stage during the first intermission of the 10th anniversary edition of the annual NHL event, which will also see E Street drummer Max Weinberg and Max Weinberg's Jukebox serve as the house band by performing throughout the outdoor game.

The NHL Winter Classic will be broadcast live on NBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports on January 1 at 1 p.m. EST. Frehley and the original lineup of KISS were inducted into the 2014 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame alongside Nirvana, Peter Gabriel, Hall and Oates, Cat Stevens, Linda Ronstadt, and The E Street Band. here.