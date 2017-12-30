antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Black Sabbath Star Strikes Back At Other Original Members 2017 In Review
12-30-2017
.
Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath Star Strikes Back At Other Original Members was a top 17 story of August 2017: Original Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward took to his official Facebook page to release a statement addressing his side of the story over comments made by Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne about his non-involvement with the band in their final years and saying that he lost the friendship of both former bandmates.

He wrote, "Again I feel in a position where I'm compelled to defend my actions in the period of 2011 up to, I suppose, today. Tony Iommi's comments and some of Ozzy's, remain in a place of disparaging remarks, which bring fault to my character as a person and a musician. I completely disagree with their comments. What they believe is quite opposite from my experience, especially in 2011 when no one spoke to me of being alarmed by my playing or my health. If they kept the info, which they so readily share now, to themselves in 2011, then let that be their shortcoming. How can I be judged that I could not do a tour when we were working on an album. How can I be judged in 2011 on health issues when none existed that would endanger a long term tour. They all know very clearly how well I prepare to tour. I did not know I was being judged in 2011, if that is indeed their truth.

"Tony's comment (and I'm assuming it was in reference to me touring) was, 'I don't think he quite realizes how hard it would have been on him' How can Tony say that. I know what it takes to tour. I've helped to set the physical and playing bar that was metal then and today. What an undermining, self-centered thing for Tony to say. What an inaccurate thing for Tony to say. I had played all the Ozzfests and Sabbath tours after the reunion. Keep in mind, they did one tour without me first, I think just to see if it could work without me. I'm sorry and mean no malice in saying this, but it was their fear, their mistrust, and their rationale that put back-up drummers on the stage at the reunion and other tours. I disliked that they did that, but understood they wanted to. I got on with my work, playing drums in Sabbath. Never once was a back-up drummer required, and no, I did not validate the fears of those who had fears.

"I missed a European tour after my one and only heart attack in 1998. I can appreciate that Black Sabbath's interests needed to be protected for the sake of future commitments to the fans, promoters, and all involved." Read the rest of the statement here.

advertisement

Black Sabbath Music, DVDs, Books and more

Black Sabbath T-shirts and Posters

More Black Sabbath News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Black Sabbath Star Strikes Back At Other Original Members 2017 In Review

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates 2017 In Review

Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album 2017 In Review

Black Sabbath Confirm 'The End' Of The Band 2017 In Review

Black Sabbath Play Their Very Last Concert 2017 In Review

Tony Iommi Has Lump Removed From Throat 2017 In Review

Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final Children Of The Grave Performance

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status

Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final 'Iron Man' Performance

Geezer Butler Looking Towards Music Life After Black Sabbath


More Stories for Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reunion A Top Tour Of 2017- Ace Frehley To Rock KISS Era Classic At NHL Winter Classic- Joe Bonamassa And Beth Hart Announce New Album- Jackson Browne- more

Pearl Jam Reunited With Original Drummer For Christmas Single- Led Zeppelin Audition Recounted By Myles Kennedy- Chris Cornell's Family Shares Emotional Video- more

Surviving Led Zeppelin Members Working On Special Anniversary Release- Ghost Surprise Fans With New Documentary The Devil's Hands- Whitesnake Release Video- more

Page Too:
Cardi B Plots Legal Action Against Photo Hackers- Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, BTS Lead New Year's Eve TV- Post Malone Alternate 'Rockstar' Featuring T-Pain Leaks- more

Rihanna's Cousin Shot To Death On Day After Christmas- Cardi B Reveals Why She Almost Quit Rap- Migos Release 'Stir Fry' Video For NBA All-Star Game- Liam Payne- more

Lil Wayne Releases 'Dedication 6' Mixtape- George Michael's Family Christmas Message On Anniversary Of His Death- Eminem Releases 'Walk On Water' Music Video- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reunion A Top Tour Of 2017

Ace Frehley To Rock KISS Era Classic At NHL Winter Classic

Joe Bonamassa And Beth Hart Announce New Album

Jackson Browne Set To Receive Les Paul Innovation Award

David Bowie Book Club Launched By His Son

Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group 2017 In Review

Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley 2017 In Review

Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances 2017 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Crashes His Austin A35 2017 In Review

Metallica Play Tribute To Van Halen In Band's Hometown 2017 In Review

Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him 2017 In Review

Liam Gallagher Stormed Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza 2017 In Review

Rolling Stones Star Revealed He Had Cancer Surgery 2017 In Review

Sammy Hagar Pitched Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again 2017 In Review

Slipknot Have Written 27 New Pieces Of Music 2017 In Review

Music Legend Glen Campbell Dead At 81 2017 In Review

 Page Too News Stories
Cardi B Plots Legal Action Against Photo Hackers

Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, BTS Lead New Year's Eve TV

Post Malone Alternate 'Rockstar' Featuring T-Pain Leaks

Gucci Mane Announces Another New Album 'The Evil Genius'

Demi Lovato Shares Steamy New Swimsuit Photo

Deadmau5 Slams The Chainsmokers In Social Media Rant 2017 In Review

Dr. Luke And Kesha's Mother Address Defamation Case Dismissal 2017 In Review

Dierks Bentley's 3-Year-Old Son Injured On Tour 2017 In Review

John Singleton Slammed Tupac Biopic 2017 In Review

Shania Twain Reveals Fears Of Working With Prince 2017 In Review

Niall Horan Doesn't Rule Out Collaborating With One Direction Bandmates 2017 In Review

Ed Sheeran Talks Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Feud 2017 In Review

Justin Bieber Called Venereal Disease Of The Ear By Hanson 2017 In Review

Katy Perry Wrote A Song About Suicide 2017 In Review

Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Video Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory 2017 In Review

Will.i.am Addresses Fergie Black Eyed Peas Split Rumors 2017 In Review

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.