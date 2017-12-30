|
Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse 2017 In Review
(Gibson) Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse was a top 17 story of August 2017: Deep Purple's Steve Morse feels the return of founding guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, for a one-off show, would "be nice" and would provide closure for everyone involved. Morse expressed his feelings about the matter in a recent interview with Billboard. Blackmore himself has indicated he would consider performing with the band again, but wasn't sure how such a reunion could be worked out. Morse had no answer that dilemma, but welcomed the idea.
"Fans would love it," he said. "It would be nice, I think, to see closure with everybody involved, and the bad feelings put aside. I think they'd all get a kick out of it if they could get past the psychological barriers. I am a fan of music, I'm a musician. I am not a politician."
Morse added: "There have been a lot of bad things said and done amongst the guys, and anyhow, it is like the ice has to be broken. I think that once that's done, they'd all have a great time. But I don't know how to go about doing that. Anyway, as far as I am concerned, all members, past and present and future … are welcome." Read the original report here.
