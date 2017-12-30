Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse 2017 In Review

"Fans would love it," he said. "It would be nice, I think, to see closure with everybody involved, and the bad feelings put aside. I think they'd all get a kick out of it if they could get past the psychological barriers. I am a fan of music, I'm a musician. I am not a politician."

Morse added: "There have been a lot of bad things said and done amongst the guys, and anyhow, it is like the ice has to be broken. I think that once that's done, they'd all have a great time. But I don't know how to go about doing that. Anyway, as far as I am concerned, all members, past and present and future … are welcome."