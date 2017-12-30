|
Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances 2017 In Review
(Gibson) Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances was a top 17 story of August 2017: Def Leppard are planning to perform in its entirety their landmark 1987 album, Hysteria, as part of a special 2018 tour. As reported by Ultimate Classic Rock, guitarist Phil Collen was asked by L.A. radio station KLOS if the band had plans to celebrate the LP's 30th anniversary.
"We are," replied Collen. "I know it'll be next year we're gonna go on tour…. We're getting some offers to play the whole album all the way through. So, yeah, we'll be doing that."
Hysteria was recently reissued as part of a boxed set that includes the original album (remastered), two discs of alternate versions and B-sides, two discs of live material, and a pair of DVDs. The original album yielded seven singles. Read more here.
