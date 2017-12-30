Dierks Bentley's 3-Year-Old Son Injured On Tour 2017 In Review

Dierks Bentley's 3-Year-Old Son Injured On Tour was a top 17 story of June 2017: (Radio.com) During a media roundtable in Nashville on Thursday (June 22), Dierks Bentley shared the news that his 3-year-old son, Knox, recently broke his arm after a nasty fall while they were on tour.
"We were outside Telluride at the bluegrass festival (which Bentley performed at) and we were renting a house there with a bunch of people," Bentley explained.
"There's a loft above the bunkbeds, about 12-13 feet; he thought his grandfather was going to catch him, but there was an obvious miscommunication there."
While Knox is wearing a cast and recovering nicely, Bentley realizes how the situation could have been a lot worse. Read more here.