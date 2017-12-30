Ed Sheeran Talks Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Feud 2017 In Review

Ed Sheeran Talks Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Feud was a top 17 story of June 2017: (Radio.com) While the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry may finally be over, Ed Sheeran said it was never really a heated beef and compared the spat to Carly Simon's "You're So Vain," which she wrote about Warren Beatty.
When asked if he'd be defending his longtime pal, Swift, Sheeran said there's no need. 'I don't think she needs that at all," he told People. "There's always been beef songs. It's mainly been like Carly Simon."
Sheeran, too, has written beef songs, but they don't always make the headlines. 'I've done feud songs before but no one cares about them!" he said. Read more here.