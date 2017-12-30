antiMusic Logo
Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group 2017 In Review
12-30-2017
.
Sons of Apollo

(Gibson) Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group was a top 17 story of August 2017: The new supergroup Sons of Apollo, featuring former members of Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater, will be releasing their debut album from Sons of Apollo, Psychotic Symphony, on October 20th.

Sons of Apollo consists of former Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Mr. Big bass player Billy Sheehan and two former Dream Theater members: founding drummer Mike Portnoy and former keyboardist Derek Sherinian.

If you're curious how Sons of Apollo sound, the guys have posted a preview of their upcoming album with a new song, "Signs of the Time," via YouTube. "This song has a little bit of everything that makes Sons of Apollo so special...great heavy riffs, amazing solos with individual instrumental virtuosity and a big, catchy chorus with more hooks than a tackle box!!" Portnoy said in a statement. "I figured this would be a great 'first taste' to introduce the world to this amazing new supergroup." Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

More Sons of Apollo News

