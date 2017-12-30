Gucci Mane Announces Another New Album 'The Evil Genius'

(Radio.com) Gucci Mane is on a roll. Less than a week after releasing his latest album, El Gato: The Human Glacier, the Atlanta rapper has revealed that he has another new full-length in the works.
Gucci Mane hopped on Twitter on Thursday (Dec. 28) to announce the new effort, which will be entitled "The Evil Genius," the post also showed him posing next to a large semi-truck.
While there is no release date for The Evil Genius, the rapper has plenty of music from this year to catch up on: DropTopWop, a collaborative album with Metro Boomin, the Mr. Davis full-length from October and El Gato. See the tweet here.