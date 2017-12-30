Guns N' Roses Reunion A Top Tour Of 2017

Over the course of 50 shows in 38 cities, the Irish band's 30th anniversary trek for "The Joshua Tree" grossed $316 million with sales of 2.71 million tickets. Coldplay ($238 million) and Bruno Mars ($200.1 million) were third and fourth, respectively, with Metallica rounding out the Top 5 at $152.8 million earned based on sales of 1.56 million tickets.

Other rockers to appear in the Top 20 include Paul McCartney at No. 7 ($132 million), The Rolling Stones at No. 9 ($120 million), Roger Waters at No. 13 ($92.1 million), Bruce Springsteen at No. 14 ($87.8 million) and the Red Hot Chili Peppers at No. 19 ($73.5 million). Read more here.