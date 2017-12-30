Jackson Browne Set To Receive Les Paul Innovation Award

The award, whose previous recipients include Neil Young, Pete Townshend and Bruce Springsteen, recognizes "individuals that have set the highest standards of excellence in the creative application of recording technology in the spirit of the famed audio pioneer, inventor and musician, Les Paul."

The press release notes that Browne is himself a trailblazer, having written and performed such classic songs as "Running on Empty," "Doctor My Eyes," and "Somebody's Baby," among many others, since debuting in 1972. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007 and continues to tour today. Read more here.