Justin Bieber Called Venereal Disease Of The Ear By Hanson 2017 In Review

The three brothers have continued to tour, make music and give interviews--including one with Australia's Triple J radio in which they call Justin Bieber "chlamydia of the ear."

A host played a snippet of Bieber's hit "Despacito" for the trio and their reviews weren't kind. "I prefer not to get any venereal diseases so whenever Justin Bieber gets near me or near my ears'" said one brother.

Another chimed in: "It's like hanging out with a koala' It's just ear infections, they're terrible. Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks." Listen to their unvarnished reaction here.